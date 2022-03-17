Rabri Devi attacks Nitish for tax free 'Kashmir Files'

Rabri Devi lashes out at Nitish goverment for making 'Kashmir Files' tax free

Meanwhile, another veteran RJD leader Shivanand Tiwary issued a strongly worded statement criticising Nitish Kumar's 'silence' over the matter

  Mar 17 2022, 16:33 ist
  updated: Mar 17 2022, 16:33 ist
Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Thursday launched a stinging attack on the Nitish Kumar government for exempting 'The Kashmir Files' from entertainment tax and said watching a film "does not fill people's stomach".

Talking to reporters outside the legislative council, she also taunted the BJP with the remark that movies must also be made on the riots that had ravaged Gujarat after the Godhra train burning.

“They are making a movie tax free. Watching a film does not fill people's stomach. It does not give jobs to the unemployed. The ruling dispensation thinks it has fulfilled all its obligations by doling out a few kgs of foodgrains under welfare schemes," she said.

The RJD leader, whose husband Lalu Prasad had, as Railway Minister, famously raised questions on the Godhra train burning, also remarked that films should be made on the communal violence that had ensued across Gujarat of which Narendra Modi was the then Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, another veteran RJD leader Shivanand Tiwary issued a strongly worded statement criticising Nitish Kumar's “silence” over the matter.

“The BJP, which is an alliance partner, has succeeded in having its way by obtaining tax exemption for a film which does little except demonizing one community. This was not expected of Nitish Kumar who belongs to the socialist camp”, Tiwary said.

He also pointed out that it was not without reason that BJP leaders across the country were raving about the film which is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and stars Anupam Kher, both of whom were known to be enthusiastic supporters of the saffron party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

