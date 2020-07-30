Rahul condoles Bengal Cong chief Somen Mitra's death

Rahul Gandhi condoles West Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra's death

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 30 2020, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 12:08 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the passing away of party's West Bengal unit president Somen Mitra and said that he will be remembered with "love, fondness and respect".

Mitra passed away at a Kolkata hospital early Thursday. He was 78.

"All my love and support to family and friends of Somen Mitra at this difficult time. We will remember him with love, fondness and respect," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Mitra passed away around 1.30 am following a cardiac arrest, the hospital sources said, adding that he had tested negative for Covid-19. He is survived by his wife and son.

A three-time president of the Congress West Bengal unit from 1992-1996, 1996-1998 and then again from September 2018, Mitra was a seven-term MLA from the Sealdah assembly constituency.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
Somen Mitra
Congress
Cardiac Arrest
West Bengal

What's Brewing

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

The Mars rover and the story of a curious little girl

The Mars rover and the story of a curious little girl

Bezos' snack, 'the net': Key moments from tech hearing

Bezos' snack, 'the net': Key moments from tech hearing

 