Railway inspection vehicle mows down elephant in Jharkhand

Railway inspection vehicle kills elephant in Jharkhand

  • Sep 18 2020, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 15:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

An elephant was killed after being hit by a railway inspection vehicle in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a senior forest officer said on Friday.

The incident took place in the core area of the elephant reserve in Saranda forest, its Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajnish Kumar said.

"It seems the inspection vehicle was moving above the speed limit of 40 kmph inside the core forest area on Wednesday night. The matter is being probed," he said.

The carcass was buried after the conduct of a postmortem examination, Kumar added.

