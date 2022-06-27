Railways to transport relief materials for flood-hit people in the Northeast free of cost

Railways to send relief materials to Northeast for free

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Jun 27 2022, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 21:02 ist
Aerial view of the flood-affected area as seen by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his survey, in Silchar. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian Railways has decided to transport relief materials for flood-affected people in the Northeast free of cost.

This will be applicable for inter-state and intra-state aid and relief materials transportation by parcel van/second class, luggage-cum-guard van, and goods trains. "All types of freight charges have been waived for transportation of relief materials from any part of the country to the Northeastern region. Further, no ancillary charges like demurrage/wharfage etc or others will be charged for transportation of relief materials," said a statement issued by Sabyasachi De, the chief public relations officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), on Monday.

Government organisations across the country can send relief materials free of cost to the flood-affected areas of the Northeast.

Also Read | At flooded cancer hospital in Assam's Silchar, chemotherapy given on the road outside

"In addition, other non-government organizations can also avail of this facility after proper approval from the respective divisional railway managers. Divisional railway managers have been empowered to take decisions on any further additional facilities including attaching additional coaches/vans to various northeast-bound trains. However, in case of non-government organisations the consignor/consignee must be District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner in whose jurisdiction the dispatching/receiving station is situated," he said.

This measure by Indian Railways will provide a major relief for the flood-affected areas as more and more relief will be received through free transportation, De said.

Assam and Meghalaya have been severely affected by floods and landslides since May. Over 160 persons have died and over 20 lakh people have still remained affected by floods in Assam.

Floods and landslides have also seriously disrupted train services in the Northeast. Train connectivity with South Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura has still remained snapped.

Assam
Silchar
India News
floods

