Relief for Paresh Rawal in 'Bengali' remark case

An FIR filed against Paresh Rawal in Kolkata for his comment concerning Bengalis was quashed by Calcutta High Court on Monday. The court observed that Rawal had already apologised for the comment.

"The speech in question was made in Gujarati and there is no English translation of the text till date. There have been some comments against the speech by persons who may not necessarily understand Gujarati. Above all, the petitioner has clarified and has also tendered an apology.

"Having regard to the whole facts and circumstances of the case, this Court is of the view that the further continuation of the FIR and the proceedings, in not desirable. Hence, FIR No. 153 dated 02.12.2022 shall stand quashed," Justice Rajasekhar Mantha observed.

Also Read | Paresh Rawal apologises for 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark at Gujarat campaign speech

A local police station in Kolkata had initiated an investigation after CPM's Bengal secretary Md Salim, had lodged a complaint in December last year.

Rawal, in Gujarati, stated, "If gas cylinders become costly, they will get cheap... if inflation increases, it will decrease, and employment will increase, too. But what if Bangladeshis and Rohingyas begin settling nearby, as in Delhi?" Rawal continued, asking, "What would you do with gas cylinders? Prepare fish for Bengalis?"

"Of course, the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments, I do apologise (sic)," Rawal had clarified in a response on Twitter.