'Renaming KoPT to not impact its performance: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Sunday criticised the Centre for its decision to rename the Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, contending that the rechristening will have no material impact on the port's performance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the 150th anniversary programme of the Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday, had announced that it will be renamed after the Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder.

"When (Narendra) Modi came to power, we thought the government will be a game changer. Now, we see that the government is a name changer," CPI(M) leader and former MP Mohd Salim said.

"Ideally, the navigability of the Haldia Dock Complex (part of KoPT) should have been increased by improving its draft," Salim told reporters here.

He also said the BJP leaders are misleading the people with various interpretations of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).