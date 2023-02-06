SC observation on Sikkimese Nepalis: Rijiju says Centre to file review petition supporting Sikkim govt

Sikkimese Nepalis row: Centre to file review petition

The protests are taking place after the Supreme Court reportedly mentioned the Sikkimese Nepali community as immigrants in an observation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 06 2023, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 13:06 ist
Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid protests in Sikkim over a reported observation of the Supreme Court referring to Sikkimese Nepalis as "immigrants", Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has said the Centre is filing a review petition in the apex court to support the state government.

The state government has already filed a review petition in the apex court on the matter.

The protests are taking place after the Supreme Court reportedly mentioned the Sikkimese Nepali community as immigrants in an observation on January 13 while extending income tax exemption to all old settlers of the state.

Also Read: Violence in Sikkim amid SDF's bandh over 'immigrant' row

"I have spoken to CM of Sikkim P S Tamang Golay. Union of India is also filing a Review Petition in Supreme Court to support Sikkim Govt through Solicitor General of India. Govt of India stands with the people of Sikkim," Rijiju tweeted on Sunday. 

In another tweet, he assured the people of Sikkim that "this judgment does not deal with or dilute Article 371F of the Constitution (relating to the state) and has nothing to do with anyone's citizenship".

"We value the Constitutional status of every genuine Indian and (it) will be protected at any cost," he wrote.

India News
Supreme Court
Sikkim
Kiren Rijiju

