SC seeks Nagaland Lokayukta's reply on plea by state govt to cease his power

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Nagaland Lokayukta Justice Uma Nath Singh on a plea by the state government to cease all his powers due to a series of actions showing "impropriety, abuse of power and office, arbitrariness and self-centrism".

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian sought a response from the Lokayukta within two weeks on a petition by the Nagaland government.

The state government claimed Justice Singh, even after his appointment, wanted to continue as arbitrator in a case, though it was not permissible under the law. He insisted for working from Delhi instead of Kohima and issued "self-serving regulations" on declining of such a request. In a complaint case, he directed the Chief Minister to conduct an enquiry against the Deputy Chief Minister and to file a report in his court, overlooking the fact that the Chief Minister is not an investigating authority.

The petition, argued by Advocate General K N Balgopal, asked the court to use its plenary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to ensure institutional integrity of the office of anti-corruption watchdog was maintained.

Justice Singh, former Chief Justice of Meghalaya HC was appointed as Lokayukta on March 13, 2019.

After April 2019, the state government cited numerous instances of whimsical and capricious behaviour as well as unjustified and arbitrary demands, made by him making it untenable for him to continue the exercise the power and functions of Nagaland Lokayukta.

"He has become a law unto himself and has no respect for Rule of Law, in particular, legislature. His maverick decision making indicates that he is unfit to hold an office which requires him to lead by example," the plea said.

Justice Singh sought exemption from frisking at Guwahati airport, made unjustified and excessive demand of allotment of former residence-cum-office of Chief Minister and made the state government spend Rs 46.79 lakh for making ready a bungalow chosen by him only. He also allegedly directed for displaying his photograph, next to the Governor and the Chief Minister at the official website.

Among others, the state government claimed Justice Singh has virtually taken over power of Upa-Lokayukta and shown his "prejudice against Nagas in day-to-day conduct".