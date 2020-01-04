Section of Bengal station collapses, one injured

A section of the Bardhaman Railway station in West Bengal collapsed on Saturday night, leaving one person injured in the incident.

According to sources in the Railways, the incident took place at around 8:20 pm. Fire brigade personnel have rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

“A section of the entry of Bardhaman Railway station collapsed tonight. As per prima facie information, one person has been injured in the incident and our Assistant Chief Medical Superintendent has taken the injured to the Bardhaman Medical College. Some others sustained minor injuries and were released after after they were provided with first aid,” said Ishaq Khan, Divisional Railway Manager, Howrah.

He also said rescue operations are going on.

“As per prima facie information, no one is trapped under the debris. We will start an inquiry into how the incident took place,” said Khan adding that currently search and rescue operations were their priority.

A large police contingent and GRP personnel along with Railway officials have rushed to the spot. The injured have been taken to the Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital.