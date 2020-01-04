Section of Bengal station collapses, one injured

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jan 04 2020, 21:25pm ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2020, 21:46pm ist
According to sources in the Railways, the incident took place at around  8:20 pm. Fire Brigade personnel have rushed to the spot and rescue operations are currently going on. Railway officials are probing how the incident took place. Photo by special arrangement.

A section of the Bardhaman Railway station in West Bengal collapsed on Saturday night, leaving one person injured in the incident. 

According to sources in the Railways, the incident took place at around 8:20 pm. Fire brigade personnel have rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway. 

“A section of the entry of Bardhaman Railway station collapsed tonight. As per prima facie information, one person has been injured in the incident and our Assistant Chief Medical Superintendent has taken the injured to the Bardhaman Medical College. Some others sustained minor injuries and were released after after they were provided with first aid,” said Ishaq Khan, Divisional Railway Manager, Howrah.

He also said rescue operations are going on.

“As per prima facie information, no one is trapped under the debris.  We will start an inquiry into how the incident took place,” said Khan adding that currently search and rescue operations were their priority.

A large police contingent and GRP personnel along with Railway officials have rushed to the spot. The injured have been taken to the Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
West Bengal
Comments (+)
 