Seers’ meet on sedition charges against Kalicharan

Religious guru Kalicharan Maharaj arrested by police in connection with the alleged hate speech

DHNS
DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jan 21 2022, 08:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 08:26 ist
Religious guru Kalicharan Maharaj. Credit: PTI File Photo

The organiser of the Raipur Dharma Sansad, members of ‘Sant Samaj’ and representatives of Hindu groups in Chhattisgarh, will meet and discuss how best to put forward a stand on the pressing of sedition charges against Kalicharan Maharaj, who had made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

Kalicharan was later arrested. Also, Neelkanth Tripathy, the organiser of the Dharma Sansad in Raipur, had earlier condemned Kalicharan’s remarks made against Mahatma Gandhi at the event. Tripathy said while police may continue its probe but appropriately, what’s of concern to the Sant fraternity is the pressing of sedition charges. “The pressing of sedition charges is disturbing. We are requesting that this be removed,” Tripathy said.

Discussions are on, and a meeting is likely to take place on Jan 23 or 24,” he said.

