Senior TMC leader Sabyasachi Dutta to join the BJP

Senior TMC leader Sabyasachi Dutta, who was stripped of his decision-making power as Bidhannagar mayor for alleged anti-party activities, has said he will join the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of its national president Amit Shah.

Shah is scheduled to address a seminar on National Register of Citizens and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

"I will join the BJP tomorrow at Amit Shah ji's programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium. The TMC is no longer a party of the masses, it has become a family enterprise," Dutta told PTI over phone on Monday.

The TMC MLA from Rajarhat-New Town, who was seen hobnobbing with BJP leader Mukul Roy over the past few months, had resigned from the post of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation mayor in July this year.