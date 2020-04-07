Seven COVID-19 hotspots identified in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her government has identified seven COVID-19 hotspots in the state and was taking necessary measures to break the cycle of transmission.
Banerjee also said that the death toll in the state has risen to five, while the number of active cases stands at 69. On Tuesday, eight new coronavirus cases were reported.
"We have identified seven COVID-19 hotspots in the state. We are taking appropriate action," Banerjee said without divulging the names of the vulnerable areas.
The chief minister also said that she was weighing the option of providing "limited relaxation" on the work front for unorganised sector workers, who were among the worst hit by the lockdown.
"We are mulling the idea of allowing limited relaxations in some unorganized sectors. We will also allow Kisan Mandi to operate but everyone has to adhere to the social distancing norms," she added.
