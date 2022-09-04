Shah will try to trigger communal disturbances during Bihar visit: JD(U)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) on Sunday alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will try to "trigger communal disturbances" during his tour of the state later this month.

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, however, added that the people of Bihar were vigilant, and Shah will not be able to reap benefits for the BJP.

"When Amit Shah ji will be here he will try to trigger communal disturbances in Bihar and across the country. But, the people of Bihar are alert (‘satark’) and they (BJP) will not be able to cash in on communal polarisation,” Lalan told reporters here.

Shah is scheduled to visit Purnea and Kishanganj, both districts with a high concentration of Muslims, on September 23-24. With the BJP rattled by the sudden snapping of ties by Kumar, fireworks are expected during the tour of the home minister, widely regarded as his party's principal strategist.

Lalan asserted that the BJP will be decimated and the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ comprising JD(U), RJD, Congress and the Left will win "40 out of 40 seats" in the state.

He also predicted that the saffron party, which currently has more than 300 MPs, will be "back to its starting point when it won only two seats".

"It is possible,” he insisted, adding, "They (BJP) had a vote share of 38 per cent. Imagine what will happen if the remaining 62 per cent come together. Once momentum is gained, the united opposition may get 75 per cent of the total vote share."

Lalan was speaking a day after the JD(U), at its national executive, authorised Nitish Kumar to take any decision towards achieving opposition unity.

The chief minister is scheduled to visit Delhi on Monday to hold talks with leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal.