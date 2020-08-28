Sikkim to be added to railway map by December 2022

After grappling with environmental hindrances and Covid-19 lockdown, Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has set December 2022 target to connect Sikkim with the country's railway map.

The railway lines involving 92% tunnelling work was sanctioned in 2008-09 but work did not progress much due to delay in getting clearance for construction work to be carried out through Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bengal and Sikkim.

"This is a national project and is very important for the overall development of the state of Sikkim. Once completed, it is expected to boost connectivity of the landlocked state which shares its border with China, Nepal and Bhutan apart from being strategically important. Rail connectivity will also provide a reliable and ample economical transportation infrastructure," chief public relations officer, NFR headquarters in Guwahati, Subhanan Chanda said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He said a total of 44.96-km work, of which 42.55-km in West Bengal has been completed and construction activities have been stepped up by the Indian Railway Construction Company International Limited, which is carrying out the construction on behalf of the NFR.

There will be 14 tunnels (38,555 meters), five stations (Sivoke, Riyang, Teesta Bazar, Melli and Rangpo) and 13 bridges in the section.

Sikkim is not yet connected by railways and got its air connectivity in November 2018 with the inauguration of Pakyong airport.

"The entire section is being constructed by using the latest technology so that train can run at a speed of 100 kmph. The work is already in progress in various sections. However, due to difficult terrain and prolonged rainy season, work often gets affected. Moreover, the work got affected from March to May this year due to the Covid-19-related restrictions," Chanda said in a statement.

The estimated project cost will be around Rs 8,900 crore, of which about Rs 335.52 crore has already been utilized until last month and Rs 607 crore has been allotted in the 2020-21 budget, he said.