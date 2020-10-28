Similipal National Park to reopen for visitors from November 1

Similipal National Park to reopen from Nov 1

Travellers will have to follow Covid-19 protocols like maintaining social distancing norms, using sanitisers and wearing masks

Representative Photo. Credit: DH File Image

The Similipal National Park in Odisha will reopen for tourists from November 1 amid strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols, the authorities of the park announced on Tuesday.

The sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district was closed for visitors since last week of March. Travellers will have to follow Covid-19 protocols like maintaining social distancing norms, using sanitisers and wearing masks to prevent the viral spread, the STR authorities said.

The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) said in a statement that visitors would be allowed entry through Kaliami and Pithabata checkpoints between 6 am and 9 am. However, those wishing to stay overnight inside the sanctuary area may be allowed to do so by making online booking through www.ecotourodisha.com, the statement said. A tourist guide will be provided in each vehicle at the entry point.

Day visitors have been advised to come out of the sanctuary area by 3 pm, it said.

The situation inside the tiger reserve shall be reviewed from time to time considering the pandemic, the statement said.

The National Park attracts a large number of visitors for its flora and fauna, breathtaking waterfalls, rare black melanistic tigers and wildlife along with vast green meadows.

