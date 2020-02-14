Singpho community can play major role in forging ties with SE: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said the Singpho community of the North East can play a vital role in forging ties with South-East Asian nations as its members also live in such countries as Myanmar and Thailand.

Announcing a grant of Rs 25 lakh for the socio-economic upliftment of the Singpho community, he said the Narendra Modi government has been taking steps to bring rapid development to Assam and Northeast by forging close ties with South East Asia through its Act East Policy.

"The initiatives taken by the government to bolster ties with South-East Asian countries can be augmented by the Singpho community as they are residing not only in Northeast region but also in various South Eastern countries like Myanmar and Thailand," the chief minister said.

Speaking at a cultural festival of the Singphos here in Tinsukia district, Sonowal said the community has been enriching the cultural identity of the greater Assamese society shaped by Swargadeo Cholung Sukapha, the founder of Ahom kingdom in medieval Assam.

Terming Margherita as the melting pot of various tribes and communities, he underlined the importance of the place as a border town.

Union ministers Rameswar Teli and Sanjay Kishan, Chief of the Singpho community Dichanong Singpho and others were present at the programme.