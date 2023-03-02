'Situation under control': Bengal govt on respiratory infections

Acute respiratory infection (ARI), is becoming a major concern for West Bengal and the state has initiated several steps after child deaths were reported from various areas.

A paediatric ARI clinic is being set up in all important state hospitals. The clinic is kept separated from the OPD to reduce waiting time. Also, paediatricians in the Emergency (section) are directed to ensure their availability beyond the OPD hours.

Also, no paediatric ARI case is to be referred without the knowledge of the superintendent or medical superintendent-cum vice-principal.

The state health and family welfare department has also directed hospitals that ventilators and other logistics are kept ready, and be checked daily. A helpline number has been activated at the state level. Awareness on isolation and protection of children – from crowded, and public places, and on the use of masks, will also be carried out.

Besides sensitising health workers, regular training for taking critical care of the infected children is also been considered. The five paediatric hubs that were developed during the covid pandemic will mentor the nodal hospitals, besides sensitising private hospitals and doctors.

Meanwhile, in a note, issued on Wednesday night, the state government said that ARI, due to different viruses, is a common seasonal phenomenon. "The number of infections appears higher in the current year as the seasonal surges due to Adenovirus were taken over by the surges of Covid 19 in the previous years (2021 and 2022). There is no evidence of (a) viral epidemic at present."

The current situation, the note adds, is a seasonal surge. The number of infections due to the virus is coming down, it said.

"In the last month, 5,213 ARI cases have been reported. There were only 12 deaths in government hospitals due to Adenovirus and out of the same, 8 cases were having severe co-morbidities," it added.