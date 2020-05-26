Special train with 1,610 migrants arrives in Manipur

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • May 26 2020, 03:29 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 03:29 ist
People from Manipur and other parts of northeast board buses at Kalina Santacruz to reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for their onward journey by a special train to their native places, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai, Thursday, May 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)

A Shramik Special train brought back 1,610 migrant workers to Manipur from Mumbai on Monday, an official said.

These migrant workers had been stranded in Mumbai due to the lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the official said adding the train arrived at Jiribam railway station.

This was the 11th Shramik Special train to have brought back migrant labourers to Manipur.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

The Jiribam district administration made arrangements to look after the returnees, the official said.

Personnel of different departments along with members of the Red Cross Society and the civil society organisations are helping to conduct thermal screening for COVID-19.

They were sent to their homes in the different districts in buses arranged by the administration and will be in institutional or community quarantine centres for 14 days as per norms, official sources said.

So far 10,754 people of Manipur stranded outside the state due to the nationwide lockdown have returned in 11 Shramik Special trains, the official added.

