Special train with 1,610 migrants arrives in Manipur

A Shramik Special train brought back 1,610 migrant workers to Manipur from Mumbai on Monday, an official said.

These migrant workers had been stranded in Mumbai due to the lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the official said adding the train arrived at Jiribam railway station.

This was the 11th Shramik Special train to have brought back migrant labourers to Manipur.

The Jiribam district administration made arrangements to look after the returnees, the official said.

Personnel of different departments along with members of the Red Cross Society and the civil society organisations are helping to conduct thermal screening for COVID-19.

They were sent to their homes in the different districts in buses arranged by the administration and will be in institutional or community quarantine centres for 14 days as per norms, official sources said.

So far 10,754 people of Manipur stranded outside the state due to the nationwide lockdown have returned in 11 Shramik Special trains, the official added.