Spike in illegal migrants returning to Bangladesh: BSF

The number of illegal Bangladeshi migrants apprehended while trying to return to their country has increased since December last year, Inspector General of BSF (South Bengal Frontier) Y B Khurania said on Friday. The development comes days after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was enacted.

Speaking to reporters, Khurania said that the outflow of such illegal Bangladeshi migrants is highest through North 24 Parganas district which shares border with Bangladesh.

“We have noticed that in the last one month there has been an increase in the outflow of illegal Bangladeshi migrants who are trying to return to their home country after illegally entering India. Out of the 268 illegal Bangladeshi migrants we apprehended in January majority were trying to return to their home country,” said Khurania .

He also said that in 2019, BSF apprehended 2194 illegal Bangladeshi migrants, a majority of whom were nabbed while trying to sneak into India.

“The illegal Bangladeshi migrants mostly worked as sweepers, mason and housekeepers in Bengaluru and northern India,” said Khurania.

West Bengal shares about 2000 km of border with Bangladesh, a large portion of which is unfenced and some of it is riverine.

The issue of illegal Bangladeshi migrants has been a bone of contention between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP in West Bengal. The state BJP leadership has repeatedly claimed that these illegal migrants will be deported from the country after NRC is held in the state. However, TMC alleged that it was nothing but a ploy to drive out Bengalis from the country.

The BJP has been trying to counter TMC’s charge claiming that with CAA Bengali Hindu refugees from Bangladesh will get Indian citizenship.