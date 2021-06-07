Struggling to control Covid-19, Manipur CM seeks 'divine intervention'

With Manipur still grappling with high positivity rate of Covid-19, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday took part in an inter-faith prayer, seeking divine intervention in his fight against the pandemic.

The inter-faith prayer was organised under the CM's initiative at the Western gate of historic Kangla at Imphal.

Archbishop Most Rev. Dominic Lumon, priests from Shree Shree Govindaji Temple Board, All Manipur Christian Organisation, Jamiat-Ul-Ulema, Lainingthou Sanamahi Temple Board, Tingkao Ragwang Chapriak, Giani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, Shree Digambar Jain Samaj and Kabui Poupei Chapriak Fom prayed to the Almighty for healing and protection of Manipur and the world from Covid-19, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office stated.

Forest, environment and climate change minister Awangbow Newmai, education minister S Rajen, Hills minister Vungzagin Valte, two MPs -- Maharaj Sanajaoba Leishemba, Dr. RK Ranjan -- and several MLAs also took part in the prayer session, organised while adhering to the SoPs of Covid-19.

The CM, however, said the inter-faith prayer was organised to promote unity among people belonging to all religions to fight against coronavirus together. "People usually pray to the Almighty for His blessings when they go through hard times as it gives them mental peace and hope. The number of deaths in the state is now over 800 and the number of active cases has also crossed 9,000. As such, I felt the need of an inter-faith prayer as it would bring unity and oneness amongst different communities to jointly fight the pandemic with spiritual strength," he said.

Manipur is conducting about 9,000 tests daily and the positivity rate stands at 8 per cent, which is above the national rate. The state currently has 9,184 active Covid-19 cases while the death toll is 881 so far.