Sunny Leone's fashion show in Imphal cancelled after grenade blast

IANS
IANS, Imphal,
  • Feb 05 2023, 03:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 03:48 ist
Sunny Leone. Credit: AFP Photo

A powerful hand grenade exploded on Saturday in Imphal's Hapta Kangjeibung where a fashion show was scheduled to be held on Sunday with actress Sunny Leone in attendance, police said.

The programme has been cancelled after the explosion, an official said, adding the Deputy Commissioner, Imphal East District, cancelled the permission issued to organise the fashion event at Hapta Kangjeibung.

"The permission for the fashion show was cancelled with immediate effect in view of the prevailing law-and-order situation," the official said, quoting the DC's order.

Earlier on Saturday morning, a powerful hand grenade exploded at Hapta Kangjeibung.

There were no reports of any injuries, the police said, adding that they suspected underground militants to be behind the blast.

The explosion occurred only 100 metres from the venue of Sunday's fashion show.

No militant outfit or individual has claimed responsibility so far.

A case was lodged at the Porompat police station.

The fashion show was planned to promote Manipur's handlooms, khadi products and tourism.

Sunny Leone
India News
grenade
imphal

