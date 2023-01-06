Supreme Court stays Meghalaya High Court’s order on border pact between Meghalaya and Assam

SC stays Meghalaya High Court’s order which had put a stay on the MoU between Meghalaya and Assam to resolve the long-standing interstate boundary dispute between the States. Supreme Court issues notice to the concerned parties on the plea filed against the High Court order.

A single judge bench of the Meghalaya High Court on December 9 had ordered an interim stay on physical demarcation or erection of boundary posts on the ground in connection with the inter-state border pact.

Also Read — Police scrutiny of Madrasa teachers not from Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Later a division bench of the high court refused to interfere with the order of the single judge bench leading to filing of an appeal in the top court.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma had in March signed an MoU, demarcating the border in at least six of the 12 contested locations that often raised tensions between the two states.

On March 29 last year, the agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah by the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya.

The pact sought to resolve the protracted dispute in six of the 12 places along the 884.9-km border between the two states.

The boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has lingered for 50 years. However, efforts to resolve it have gained pace in recent times.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a separate state in 1972, but the new state had challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act, 1971, leading to dispute in 12 border locations.

(With PTI inputs)