Vivekananda's ideas still relevant today, says Shah

Swami Vivekananda's ideas still relevant today, says Amit Shah

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda, hailing him for taking Indian's culture and ethos to the world

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 19 2020, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 12:22 ist
Shah said that the path shown by Swami Vivekananda would not only lead India but the entire world on the road to prosperity. Credit: PTI File Photo

Home Minister Amit Shah visited the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda in north Kolkata on Saturday morning and said that the ideals of the 19th-century icon are more relevant in the present-day world.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda, hailing him for taking Indian's culture and ethos to the world.

Read | Shah to spend two days in West Bengal amid turbulent TMC rebellion

"Swami Vivekananda took India's culture, vision and ethos to the world. He bridged the gap between spirituality and modernity. After visiting his birthplace, I feel his ideals are still relevant in the present-day world. Rather, his ideals are more needed in the present times," he told reporters.

The path shown by Swami Vivekananda will not only lead India but the entire world on the road to prosperity, Shah said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amit Shah
BJP
West Bengal
Swami Vivekananda

What's Brewing

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

Jupiter, Saturn to appear closest in centuries

Jupiter, Saturn to appear closest in centuries

 