Swearing-in ceremony for Meghalaya's new MLAs under way

Swearing-in ceremony for newly elected legislators in Meghalaya gets under way

The NPP-led alliance with 32 MLAs has staked claim to form the next government in the northeastern state, under the leadership of Conrad Sangma

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Mar 06 2023, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 12:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected legislators in Meghalaya got underway on Monday morning, with pro-tem speaker Timothy D Shira administering the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs.

All the 59 legislators would take oath as MLAs of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

NPP head and outgoing chief minister Conrad K Sangma was present at the ceremony.

The NPP-led alliance with 32 MLAs has staked claim to form the next government in the northeastern state, under the leadership of Sangma.

Read | Sangma vs Sangma: Meghalaya govt formation takes a turn

The NPP won 26 seats in the recently concluded elections, while its ally, the BJP, won only two seats.

Two Hill State People's Democratic Party MLAs, who have won the elections, have also pledged their support to the NPP-BJP coalition, along with two other Independent legislators.

Two major regional parties – the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the People's Democratic Front (PDF) – on Sunday extended their support to the NPP-led alliance, increasing the number of MLAs backing the Sangma-led coalition to 45.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian news
Meghalaya
Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023
Conrad K. Sangma
BJP
NPP

What's Brewing

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants

Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants

Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United

Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United

Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

 