Technical failure likely reason for Arunachal Army helicopter crash

The Indian army on Saturday said that the crew members on board the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) had made a MayDay call to Air Traffic Control (ATC) suggesting a mechanical or technical fault just before the chopper crashed near Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

"Prior to the crash, the ATC had received a MAY DAY call suggesting a technical or mechanical failure. This will form the focus of the Court of Inquiry, which has been immediately constituted to investigate the causes of the accident," said a statement issued by the Army on Saturday morning.

A MayDay message is sent to ATC seeking help in case of a difficult situation in a helicopter or an aircraft.

Bodies of four army personnel were retrieved from the crash site at Migging village, South of Tutting, the district headquarters of Upper Siang district. Another army personnel on board, however, is still missing.

The ALH with Weapons System Integrated based at Likabali military station in Lower Siang district had taken off with five on board for a routine sortie. It, however, crashed at 10.43am. The indigenously designed ALH was inducted into service in June 2015 in order to add teeth to the army men guarding the border with China.

The place where the ALH crashed is 35 kms from the border with China, army sources said.

"Immediate joint search operations with teams from the Army and Airforce located the crash site, where the terrain is extremely challenging in terms of hills with steep gradients and thick jungle. It is reported that the weather was good for flying operations. The pilots had more than 600 combined flying hours on ALH-WSI and over 1800 service flying hours between them," said the statement.

Names of the personnel will be released after notification to the next of kin, it said.