Thousands bid farewell to Assam soldier killed in Uri

The mortal remains of soldier Haradhan Chandra Roy, killed in action at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, were consigned to flames with full military honours in Assam's Dhubri district on Monday.

Roy's last rites were performed on the banks of the Gauranga river at his village -- Futukibari Medhipara -- in Bilasipara sub division of the district.

Roy's body arrived in Guwahati on Sunday and was taken to the Army Base Hospital where Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid tributes. His remains were then taken to his home.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Phani Bhushan Choudhury, Social Welfare Minister Pramila Rani Brahama, BJP state chief Ranjit Kumar Das and district officials were among those who paid their last respects to the soldier.

Several thousands of people participated in the funeral procession and bid a tearful farewell to the soldier.

Roy, a havildar in the Army, is survived by his parents, wife and a two-year-old son.

He was killed on Friday in the Uri sector during heavy shelling by the Pakistani army.

The chief minister had announced on Sunday that the state government would provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to Roy's family.