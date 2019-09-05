Three militants held at Manipur

Manipur Police has arrested three militants belonging to two proscribed outfits from Bishnupur and Thoubal districts, an official release said.

An active cadre of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) was apprehended during routine search operations at Kwakta Bazar in Bishnupur district on September 3, the release issued by Manipur Police said on Wednesday.

Police recovered one improvised explosive device (IED) from the PLA militant's possession, it said.

On the same day, two cadres of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) - Noyon group were arrested by another team of Manipur Police at Kiyam Siphai area in Thoubal district, the release added.