Tiger shot dead in Bihar after it killed 9 people

Tiger shot dead in Bihar after it killed 9 people

The tiger was shot dead at Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bagaha

PTI
PTI, Bagaha,
  • Oct 08 2022, 18:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 20:54 ist
Tiger. Credit: AFP Photo

A tiger was shot dead at a forest in Bihar's West Champaran district on Saturday after it had allegedly killed nine people over the last few days, officials said.

The tiger was shot dead at Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bagaha by a team of forest personnel brought in from Hyderabad and Patna, Chief Wildlife Warden Prabhat Kumar Gupta said.

"Forest personnel have been trying to cage the tiger that strayed out of the VTR area. The order for the killing was issued as per procedure when it was established that the tiger was accustomed to living in human habitation," he said.

The tiger allegedly killed nine people over the last few days, officials said.

On Friday morning, 36-year-old Sanjay Mahto of Bagahi panchayat was found dead near the tiger reserve. Before that, the tiger had killed 12-year-old Bagadi Kumari of Sigadi village, they said.

"The carcass of the tiger has been sent for post-mortem as per the procedures. It will be cremated after completion of the formalities," said a senior district forest official.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

tiger
Bihar
India News

What's Brewing

Why you should train your cat – and how to do it

Why you should train your cat – and how to do it

Google's AI videos point to a machine-generated future

Google's AI videos point to a machine-generated future

Gray whales in North America dwindled 40% since 2016

Gray whales in North America dwindled 40% since 2016

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

 