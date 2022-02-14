TMC sweeps civic polls, Mamata says victory of 'Ma, Mati, Manush'

The Trinamool Congress sweeped the Municipal Corporation elections on Monday with the party chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hailing it as the "victory of Ma, Mati, Manush".

"It is once again an overwhelming victory of Ma, Mati, Manush. My heartiest congratulations to the people of Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri and Chandanagore for having put their faith and confidence on All India Trinamool Congress candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections," Mamata tweeted.

Meanwhile, the BJP moved the Calcutta High Court demanding the Central forces for the remaining Municipalities Polls in West Bengal scheduled on February 27.

