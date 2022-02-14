'Victory of Ma, Mati, Manush': TMC sweeps civic polls

TMC sweeps civic polls, Mamata says victory of 'Ma, Mati, Manush'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 14 2022, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 13:14 ist
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

The Trinamool Congress sweeped the Municipal Corporation elections on Monday with the party chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hailing it as the "victory of Ma, Mati, Manush".

"It is once again an overwhelming victory of Ma, Mati, Manush. My heartiest congratulations to the people of Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri and Chandanagore for having put their faith and confidence on All India Trinamool Congress candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections," Mamata tweeted. 

Meanwhile, the BJP moved the Calcutta High Court demanding the Central forces for the remaining Municipalities Polls in West Bengal scheduled on February 27. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

West Bengal
India News
Mamata Banerjee
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

 