Woman crushed to death under wheels in Thane after dumper knocks bike, husband injured

Thane: A 52-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured after a dumper knocked down their motorbike in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Dombivli when the couple was returning after completing their passport-related work as they were planning to go on a trip abroad, an official from Vishnu Nagar police station said.

The dumper driver has been arrested, he said.

The victim, Sneha Dabhilkar, was riding pillion when the speeding dumper coming from the opposite direction knocked down the motorbike, he said.