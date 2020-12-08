TMC worker shot dead in West Bengal's Nadia district

TMC worker shot dead in West Bengal's Nadia district

PTI
PTI, Kalyani,
  • Dec 08 2020, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2020, 19:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a Trinamool Congress worker at Gayeshpur in Nadia district, police said on Tuesday.

Bappa Sarkar was fired upon in a field at Sukanta Nagar locality of Gayeshpur on Monday night. Local people took him to a hospital where he was declared "brought dead", a police officer said.

It was not clear why the 40-year-old man, who owns a tea stall, had gone to the field.

Sarkar's son Visal said, "My father was a TMC worker. We do not know who killed him."

TMC leader and Chairman of Gayeshpur Municipality, Maran Kumar De, said, "I have told the police to arrest the culprits."

Investigations into the case are on, the police officer said.

