Trinamool activists allegedly urinate on injured BJP worker in Bengal

TMC activists allegedly urinate on BJP worker in Bengal

The said BJP worker, reportedly a polling agent for the recently-concluded panchayat polls, was abducted by TMC workers.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata ,
  • Jul 15 2023, 17:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 17:23 ist
TMC workers and supporters celebrate the party's lead during the counting of votes of the West Bengal panchayat polls, in Nadia. Credit: PTI File Photo

In a repeat of Sidhi urination incident, the Trinamool Congress activists allegedly abducted a local BJP worker, assaulted him and urinated on his face when he asked for water in West Bengal's West Midnapore district, sources said on Saturday.

According to them, on Thursday night, the said BJP worker, who was a polling agent for the recently-concluded panchayat polls, was abducted by the ruling party activists and taken to a local party office in Garbeta, where the alleged torture and humiliation took place.

He was admitted to a local hospital late on Friday evening.

A BJP delegation led by the party’s vice-president Samit Das, went to the hospital this morning to meet the victim who narrated his ordeal.

“Trinamool Congress hooligans demanded money from our party worker to celebrate their victory. Being very poor, he refused to pay up which infuriated them. Then he was abducted and taken to a local party office. First, he was beaten up severely. When he asked for water, the inebriated assailants urinated on his face. We have already filed a police complaint in the matter. We will be going for a bigger movement on this issue,” Das told the media at the hospital.

However, Trinamool Congress MLA and the party district-coordinator in West Midnapore Ajit Maiti refuted the allegations saying,“The elections in the Garbeta area were absolutely peaceful. We had organised victory processions in a limited and humble way to avoid any kind of tension. BJP is cooking up stories now to create tension in the area,” Maiti said.

Trinamool Congress
BJP
West Bengal
India News
Indian Politics

