Tripura assembly speaker quits post, made state BJP VP

Tripura assembly speaker quits post, appointed as state BJP VP

Das said he has resigned voluntarily as he is interested to work for the party

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Sep 02 2021, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 22:01 ist
Representative image.. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tripura assembly Speaker Rebati Mohan Das on Thursday resigned from his post before being appointed as the vice-president of the BJP's state unit.

Das said he has resigned voluntarily as he is interested to work for the party.

"I requested the party to bring me back to organisational works. I thank party president (Manik Saha) and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for giving me the opportunity to work for the organisation,” he told a press conference

Saha, who was present at the press conference, announced that Das was appointed as the vice-president of the party's state unit.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP Pratima Bhowmik relinquished the post of the BJP Tripura unit vice-president on Thursday.

She became Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment in July.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tripura
Speaker
BJP
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

 