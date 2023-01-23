Tripura: BJP demands action against poll officials for 'defacing' PM Modi's photograph in public places

The ruling BJP in Tripura on Monday urged the Election Commission to take action against those poll officials who 'defaced' Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photographs in banners and hoardings put up in public places in the state instead of removing them.

As the model code of conduct has come into force in Tripura from January 21 the election officials are removing all hoardings, posters and flags of political parties from public places.

"In some areas, it was observed that some poll officials smeared black ink on the photographs of Prime Minister instead of removing his photographs from public places. We took up the issue with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao and requested him to take action against the officials involved in such acts", said senior BJP leader and state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Nath was speaking to the media persons after giving a representation to the CEO.

He said the election officials could have removed the photographs of the prime minister from public places instead of smearing ink on the photographs of the PM.

"It’s shameful act by a section of poll officials. We want the Election Commission to investigate the matter and take appropriate steps against those involved in such activities", he said.

Nath said the CEO will be holding a meeting of returning officers to look into the representation given by the BJP.