Tripura govt makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday appealed to the people to watch the movie directed by Vivek Agnihotri

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Mar 14 2022, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 19:48 ist
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Credit: DH File Photo

The Tripura government has decided to make The Kashmir Files tax-free to encourage people to watch the movie based on the ordeal of the Kashmiri Pandits during the start of the insurgency in the valley.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday appealed to the people to watch the movie directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Also Read | Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal announces free show of 'The Kashmir Files' for a week

"The Kashmir Files movie made by Vivek Agnihotri depicts the heart-wrenching struggle and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus. To support his movie and encourage the people of state to watch it, Tripura government has decided to make it tax-free in the state," Deb tweeted.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) welcomed the government's decision.

"The Kashmir Files is a well-documented movie based on brutality faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the valley. We appeal to all Tripura residents to watch the film to know the reality of how the Pandits were tortured and driven out of their homeland," VHP West Tripura district president Bijoy Saha said. 

