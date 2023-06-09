Tripura to develop 'Weekend tourism hub' around Ujjayanta Palace

To promote tourism, the Tripura government has decided to develop a "weekend tourist" hub around Ujjayanta Palace, an official said on Friday.

The Ujjayanta Palace which was built at the heart of the city in 1862 by the erstwhile prince Chandra Manikya houses the state museum since 2013 and is the main attraction of tourists visiting the state.

"The front side of the century old structure has been notified as 'weekend tourist hub' for Saturday and Sunday... Vehicles will not be allowed entry on the road near the palace from 4 pm to 9 pm," said the official.

Also Read: Tourists flood heritage city Mysuru as school vacation ends

A beautification drive has already been initiated for the front side of the palace and there will be food stalls along the roads leading to the Ujjayanta palace, he said, adding separate stalls will also be available for traditional items and flowers. Besides, there will be a boating facility on the lake of the palace.

"There will be cultural programmes in the area on weekends while songs and traditional dance will also be performed to enthrall the tourists. The light and sound system will be renovated inside Ujjayanta palace. Illumination will also be planned in the entire palace premises... ", he said.

The state museum depicting the state's cultural heritage will also be opened for the people, he said.

The official said the government has taken measures to promote tourism highlighting the state’s important tourism destinations including Unakoti in North district, Tripureswari temple in Gomati district, Neermahal in Sepahijala district and Dumbur in Dhalai district.