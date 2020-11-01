Two killed as drunk driver runs over people in Sikkim

Two killed as drunk driver runs over people in Sikkim

The speeding vehicle first hit three persons near 6th Mile

PTI
PTI, Gangtok,
  • Nov 01 2020, 23:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 23:25 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: iStock

Two persons were killed and three others injured after they were hit by a speeding vehicle near Ranipool Bazar in East Sikkim on Sunday, police said.

The speeding vehicle first hit three persons near 6th Mile before fatally knocking down two more persons near Ranipool Bazar, they said.

The driver of the utility vehicle was arrested and booked on charges of rash driving.

He was in an inebriated condition, police said, adding that the vehicle was seized.

The deceased were identified as RK Mukhia (77) and Umer SK (42).

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital, police said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sikkim
speeding
Accident

What's Brewing

In crammed camps, displaced Syrians fear Covid spread

In crammed camps, displaced Syrians fear Covid spread

Did Donald Trump keep his first-term promises?

Did Donald Trump keep his first-term promises?

How effective are ‘green crackers’?

How effective are ‘green crackers’?

Ayurveda can be effective in mild Covid-19 cases: AIIA

Ayurveda can be effective in mild Covid-19 cases: AIIA

 