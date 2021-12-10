Two shot at in Kolkata, one assailant arrested

The incident took place in Dakshin Anandapally in the Regent Park police station area

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 10 2021, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 15:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons were seriously injured after being shot at by two assailants in south Kolkata early on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Dakshin Anandapally in the Regent Park police station area when the gunshot victims, Pankaj Saha and Abhijit Mallick, were supervising the unloading of construction materials, an officer said.

One of the assailants, who received head injuries possibly during a brawl before the firing incident, was later arrested and a firearm seized from his possession, he said.

Saha and Mallick are undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM hospital, while the arrested assailant, Victor Bhattacharya, is being treated at a medical facility in Bagha Jatin.

Police is investigating whether real estate rivalry could be the reason behind the incident, and Bhattacharya will be questioned after he recovers, he added. .

West Bengal
Kolkata
Crime
gunshots

