2 suspected terrorists linked to IS arrested in Howrah

Two suspected terrorists linked to IS arrested in Howrah

The two, one of whom was an MTech engineer, were in touch with IS functionaries in Pakistan and West Asia

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 07 2023, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 19:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Kolkata Police's special task force arrested two persons, suspected to be terrorists allied to the Islamic State, from Howrah's Tikiapara area, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off from a central investigating agency, a team of Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) picked up the two from their hideout in Tikiapara's Aftabuddin Munshi Lane on Friday night, he said.

"Both of them are involved in spreading tentacles of the terror group in Howrah. We are questioning them to understand more about their roles," the officer told PTI, adding that they were also involved in "brainwashing local youths towards anti-national activities."

He said the two, one of whom was an MTech engineer, were in touch with IS functionaries in Pakistan and West Asia.

"These two were promoting anti-national activities and radicalism on social media. Their aim was to brainwash people, especially youth to lure them towards jihadi activities. They used to spread videos of explosions and killings to incite anti-national sentiments among youth," he added.

The officer said that "several youths seem to have fallen into their trap".

During Friday's arrest several documents were seized from the duo, he added.

City Police's STF sleuths suspect that there is a "big brain" behind the duo who are linked with handlers operating in Pakistan or West Asia.

The duo was remanded to police custody till January 19 in being produced before a local court.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Howrah
West Bengal
Islamic State

What's Brewing

Once in 50,000-yr comet may be visible to the naked eye

Once in 50,000-yr comet may be visible to the naked eye

How music biopics dominate the big awards

How music biopics dominate the big awards

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

DH Toon: 'No problem with the colour green'

DH Toon: 'No problem with the colour green'

Buzz words don’t move science forward

Buzz words don’t move science forward

 