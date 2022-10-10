Uttarkashi avalanche victim's body arrives in Shillong, CM condoles demise

The body of Tiklu Jyrwa – a member of the Meghalaya Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Association (MeSCMA), who died in an avalanche at Uttarkashi last week, arrived here, officials said on Monday.

The body of Tiklu arrived at his home on Sunday night, they said.

Tiklu was among the 41 mountaineers who were reported 'missing' in the avalanche, while returning from Mount Draupadi Ka Danda II.

"The body of Tiklu was identified by his brother-in-law, Wallambok Lyngdoh, and it was then brought along with another mountaineer from Assam," a senior government official told PTI.

Wallambok is the general secretary of the MeSCMA and a professional mountaineer himself.

Tiklu is survived by his wife and two children.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has condoled the demise of mountaineer – Tiklu Jyrwa.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Extremely sad to share that Mr Tiklu Jyrwa, the mountaineer from Shillong who along with a team of mountaineers went missing after an avalanche hit them in Uttarakhand has passed away. We are in touch with the family and are facilitating the transportation of his mortal remains to Shillong. My prayers for his family and loved ones during their hour of grief. May the departed Rest In Peace."