Uttarkashi avalanche victim's body arrives in Shillong

Uttarkashi avalanche victim's body arrives in Shillong, CM condoles demise

The body of Tiklu Jyrwa arrived at his home on Sunday night, the officials said

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Oct 10 2022, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 16:37 ist
NDRF personnel during a rescue operation of trainees trapped in an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak, in Uttarkashi district. Credit: PTI Photo

The body of Tiklu Jyrwa – a member of the Meghalaya Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Association (MeSCMA), who died in an avalanche at Uttarkashi last week, arrived here, officials said on Monday.

The body of Tiklu arrived at his home on Sunday night, they said.

Tiklu was among the 41 mountaineers who were reported 'missing' in the avalanche, while returning from Mount Draupadi Ka Danda II.

Also Read: Bodies of 10 more avalanche victims brought to Uttarkashi

"The body of Tiklu was identified by his brother-in-law, Wallambok Lyngdoh, and it was then brought along with another mountaineer from Assam," a senior government official told PTI.

Wallambok is the general secretary of the MeSCMA and a professional mountaineer himself.

Tiklu is survived by his wife and two children.

Also Read | Uttarkashi avalanche: Bad weather hampers rescue efforts for missing mountaineers

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has condoled the demise of mountaineer – Tiklu Jyrwa.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Extremely sad to share that Mr Tiklu Jyrwa, the mountaineer from Shillong who along with a team of mountaineers went missing after an avalanche hit them in Uttarakhand has passed away. We are in touch with the family and are facilitating the transportation of his mortal remains to Shillong. My prayers for his family and loved ones during their hour of grief. May the departed Rest In Peace." 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Meghalaya
Uttarkashi
Avalanche
Shillong
India News

What's Brewing

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

 