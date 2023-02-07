Voting for CPI(M), Cong will facilitate return of violence in Tripura: Shah

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday said that voting for the CPI(M) and the Congress in the February 16 Assembly elections will facilitate the return of terrorism and violence in Tripura.

Addressing election rallies in Satir Bazar in southern Tripura and Khowai in Western Tripura, Shah said that during the regimes of the Congress and the Left, corruption, militancy, violence, poverty, and misgovernance devastated the lives of the people.

"If you vote for the CPI(M), it would help Congress too, or if you vote for Congress, it would go to the CPI(M). If you vote for CPI(M) or Congress, it would go to Tipra Motha Party. All these parties are helping each other only to destroy the future of Tripura," he said.

The former national president of the BJP, referring to some cases of corruption in education and rural development departments during the Left regime, highlighted corruption and misrule during the 25 years (1993 to 2018) governance of the CPI(M) led Left Front.

He said that the BJP government had accorded respect to the erstwhile royal family and renamed the Agartala airport after the architect of Tripura, Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

"Unfortunately, Tipra Motha Party leaders wanted to bring back Communist rule by misleading the innocent tribals. They forged a passive understanding with the Communists to defeat the BJP," Shah said.

He claimed that the five-year rule of BJP had ended the "Cadre Raj' of Left parties and established the 'Constitution Raj' in Tripura.

Highlighting the performance of the BJP government, Shah said that crime against women has reduced by 50 per cent while reservations for women in government jobs were ensured to 33 per cent.

He said that the BJP government signed peace treaties with the militant outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura and provided settlement to 37,000 Reang tribals in Tripura.

Shah said that Tripura is marching ahead with the development policies of the government and assured to keep continuing if the BJP is voted to power again.

The Home Minister also participated at a road show in Agartala.