Voting under way for Tuirial bypoll in Mizoram

Voting under way for Tuirial bypoll in Mizoram

The ruling MNF has fielded K Laldawngliana, while the ZPM candidate is Laltlangmawi

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Oct 30 2021, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 09:45 ist
A total of 17,911 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the bypoll. Credit: PTI File Photo

Voting was underway for by-election to the Tuirial assembly constituency in Mizoram amid tight security on Saturday, officials said.

The bypoll to the seat in Kolasib district is being held after the death of sitting MLA Andrew H Thangliana of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

The ruling MNF has fielded K Laldawngliana, while the ZPM candidate is Laltlangmawi. The Congress has fielded Chalrosanga Ralte and BJP K Laldinthara for the by-election.

The contest will, however, be between MNF, Congress and the ZPM.

Also Read | Voting under way in bypolls to one Lok Sabha, three Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh

Voting began at 7 am at 27 polling stations and will continue till 6 pm.

The votes will be counted on November 2 at the Kolasib Government College. Chief Electoral Officer P Jawahar told PTI that at least one company of central paramilitary force has been deployed, besides the state forces.

A total of 17,911 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the bypoll.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mizoram
Bypolls
India News
Mizo National Front

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | This festive season, beware of new variants

DH Toon | This festive season, beware of new variants

This e-store has merchandise from Indian horror films

This e-store has merchandise from Indian horror films

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

The Metaverse is Zuckerberg’s escape hatch

 