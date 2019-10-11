WB BJP to meet Prez, shah, to discuss poltical violence

Days after the murder of a school teacher whom the RSS claimed was their supporter, the state BJP leadership has decided to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise them of the alleged collapse of law and order in West Bengal.

BJP sources said that appointments have already been sought for the meetings. However, the dates are yet to be finalised.

The state BJP leadership alleged that apart from the murder of the school teacher and his wife and son in Murshidabad, eight BJP workers lost their lives in political violence in the last four days across the state.

They further alleged that despite such violence, the police has been a mute spectator rarely making any progress in the investigation.

"Political murders have become rampant in the state. But even then police has remained inactive and are sometimes trying to dodge their responsibility," said state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu.

Referring to the Murshidabad murder case where the police claimed that the murder may have taken place over non-repayment of loans, Basu also said that police often make such baseless claims which later get rejected in court.

"We will urge the Centre to intervene and hence sought an appointment with the President and the Home Minister,” said Basu. State BJP sources revealed that they are also planning to meet the governor.

The murder of the school teacher and his family has become a bone of contention not only between the TMC government and BJP, but also between the state government and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Soon after the Governor issued a statement on Thursday condemning the incident, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee accused him of making political statements while holding a constitutional post.

Even as the bodies of the school teacher and his family were discovered on Tuesday, police is yet to make any arrests in the case. Three persons have been detained so far.