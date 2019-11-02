WB govt to implement security scheme for journalists

West Bengal government will soon implement a social security scheme to provide financial assistance to journalists, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday.

Banerjee also referred to the health insurance scheme floated by her government for accredited journalists.

"Today is the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. Apart from the health insurance scheme 'Mabhoi' for accredited journalists, our Govt in #Bangla is soon going to implement a social security scheme to provide financial assistance to media personnel," she tweeted.

Today is the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists. Apart from the health insurance scheme ‘Mabhoi’ for accredited journalists, our Govt in #Bangla is soon going to implement a social security scheme to provide financial assistance to media personnel — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 2, 2019

Observed annually on this day, the 'International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, is a UN-recognised day to draw attention to the low global conviction rate for violent crimes against journalists and media workers.