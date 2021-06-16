WB post-poll violence: Actor Mithun Chakraborty questioned for controversial speech

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty was questioned virtually by Kolkata Police on Wednesday over his controversial speech during election campaigning for West Bengal polls. An FIR was registered in Maniktala for his speech.

Chakraborty had, last week, filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court seeking suspension of the case against him for alleged incitement of post-poll violence through his speeches, in which he had uttered popular dialogues from his films. The Court on Friday directed the actor to provide his e-mail address to the state so that he can make himself available by way of video conference for questioning.

Chakraborty claimed that the utterances of such film dialogues were only recreational and that he is innocent and in no way connected with any offence as alleged by the complainant.

The complainant claimed in his FIR at the Maniktala police station in Kolkata that the actor had used dialogues like "marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane (I will hit you here and the body will fall in the crematorium)" and "ek chobole chabi (just one snakebite and you will become a photograph) during a BJP campaign rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata for the West Bengal assembly elections.

It was alleged that these dialogues were a cause for post-poll violence in the state.

