West Bengal: 16-year-old gang-raped, killed, body dumped in septic tank

PTI, Jalpaiguri,
  • Aug 22 2020, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 14:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism In India

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped multiple times, killed and the body was dumped in a septic tank of a house in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Saturday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, and when produced before the court on Friday, they were remanded to eight days of police custody.

The girl, a resident of Shyanashikata in Rajganj, went missing on August 10, following which her family lodged a police complaint, officials said.

Police on Thursday arrested three persons, and during interrogation, they confessed to have raped and killed the girl on August 15, officials said, adding that the body was then dumped in a septic tank.

The body was taken out from the septic tank of a house in Pradhan Para later that night, police said.

Local TMC MLA Khageswar Roy has met the girl's family and demanded a death penalty for the accused.

Police said they are investigating the matter and yet to ascertain what led to the incident.

