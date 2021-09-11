West Bengal man arrested with snake venom worth Rs 13 crore

A man was arrested with snake venom worth Rs 13 crore in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, a forest officer said on Friday.
The accused, hailing from Dakshin Dinajpur district, was nabbed with three jars of snake venom in Gorumara National Park, he said, adding those were being smuggled to China.
The accused was produced before a court which sent him to six days in the custody of the Forest Department.
