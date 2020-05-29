West Bengal minister Sujit Bose tests positive for COVID-19

Bengal minister Sujit Bose tests positive for COVID-19

A minister in West Bengal has tested positive for COVID-19, making it the first such case in the Mamata Banerjee-led state cabinet, a well-placed source in the government said on Friday.

State Fire Services minister Sujit Bose has been advised to undergo home quarantine after his test results came out positive, the source said.

A domestic help at the minister's residence was diagnosed with the disease, following which samples of Bose and his family members were sent for examination.

The reports, which arrived on Thursday night, showed Bose and one of his family members have contracted the virus, the source added.

West Bengal on Thursday registered the biggest one-day spike with 344 people testing positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,536.

As many as 223 people have succumbed to the disease in the state so far. Earlier, the government had attributed the death of 72 coronavirus patients to comorbidities.

