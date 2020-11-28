West Bengal: Our doors are still open for Suvendu Adhikari, says TMC MP Saugata Roy

A day after senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari resigned as Cabinet minister, the TMC leadership said that the party’s door was still open for him. Indicating that TMC had not yet given up on Adhikari they seemed to have kept the doors open for him.

Senior TMC MP Saugata Roy who was deputed by TMC to talk to Adhikari said that he was hopeful of the party leadership holding further discussions with Adhikari.

"Our doors are still not closed for Suvendu," he said. The MP added that talks with Suvendu had to be temporarily halted as his mother was unwell.

However, BJP sources said that the Central leadership of the party was in touch with Adhikari, but nothing had been finalised so far. They revealed that, although no conclusive discussion had taken place regarding his joining BJP, the Central leadership was hopeful of roping him in.

BJP sources feel joining the saffron party is the best option for Adhikari.

“Congress cannot be an option for him as the party has become a marginalised force in the state. Floating his own party with the Assembly elections merely moths away is also not feasible for him. So, at this juncture BJP is the best option for him," said a senior state BJP leader.

Earlier top BJP leaders such as national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh and national vice-president Mukul Roy said that they would welcome Adhikari if he decided to join BJP.