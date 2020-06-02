West Bengal records 396 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

West Bengal recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 396 fresh cases in last 24 hours on Tuesday. With this, the total number of cases in the state breached the 6000-mark and currently stands at 6,168. The number of active cases in the state is 3,423.

The state also recorded 10 deaths directly due to the virus in last 24 hours, taking the related toll to 263. So far, 72 COVID-19 patients have died of comorbidities in West Bengal.

Kolkata continued to have the dubious distinction of having the highest number of active cases in the state with 3,423 active cases. The state capital also recorded 282 fresh cases on Tuesday, according to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. The city accounted for all the 10 deaths in last 24 hours.

It is followed by Howrah district which currently has 675 active cases, out of which 44 were recorded in last 24 hours.

The North 24 Paraganas district occupied the third spot with 480 active cases out which 60 were reported in last 24 hours.

So far, 2410 patients have been discharged in Bengal and 22,726 samples have been tested in the state.